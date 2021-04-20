Mill Creek grad Maddison Koepke, a sophomore at Auburn, was named the SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week for fastpitch softball on Tuesday.
Koepke hit .500 with three hits, two RBIs and one run in two non-conference wins and a series win over No. 12 Kentucky. She started all five games at third base and had a perfect fielding percentage with four putouts and three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.