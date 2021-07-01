Georgia Tech golfer Luka Karaulic, a Mill Creek grad, fired a 3-under-par closing round of 69 Wednesday and ran away with the title at the Golf Coaches Association Summer Series event at Tennessee National Golf Club in Loudon, Tenn.
The rising junior posted a 17-under-par total of 199 and won the tournament by 10 strokes over Alex Easthom, a junior golfer at West Liberty University.
The winning performance by Karaulic followed a fifth-place finish in the GCAA Summer Series event last week in Raleigh, N.C. After redshirting on 2018-19 and not appearing in a tournament in 2019-20, Karaulic emerged as a solid performer for the Yellow Jackets this past spring, competing in five events. Among them were a tie for 25th place in his collegiate debut at the Camp Creek Invitational, a tie for 34th at the Southwestern Invitational and a tie 18th at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. He counted for Tech in 10 of 15 rounds played. He finished 35th at the Dogwood Invitational in early June.
“It feels good (to win a tournament). It’s been a while for me,” said Karaulic, a three-time all-state selection who played for two Georgia state championship teams at Mill Creek. “I’ve come close a few times, and to finally get over the hump feels really good. I stayed steady mentally, did my best to find the fairways and greens, and got lucky and hit some putts. I wasn’t too comfortable with (teammate) Andy (Mao) right behind me, but I had a game plan, and I knew if I stuck to it, I wouldn’t make too many mistakes. I stuck to it.”
Karaulic plans to play in an upcoming U.S. Amateur qualifier, July 13-14 at Capital City Club Crabapple course and the Southeastern Amateur, July 20-23 in Columbus, Ga.
