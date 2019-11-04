Kennesaw State tight end Adrian Jackson, a Mill Creek grad who suffered a potential neck injury during the Owls' football game with Monmouth this past Saturday, received good news regarding his health.
Jackson spent Saturday night at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, but was released Sunday afternoon. No longterm issues are expected from the injury, which occurred on a kickoff return late in the first half.
“We would like to thank everyone that reached out with thoughts and prayers following the injury to Adrian Jackson," KSU head coach Brian Bohannon said in a school release Monday. "He was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery without any long term effects from the injury.”
Play was delayed for nearly 15 minutes as the 6-foot-2, 221-pound freshman was treated on the field, with trainers working to stabilize his neck and to keep him from moving. He was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher.