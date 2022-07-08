University of Iowa outfielder Keaton Anthony, a Mill Creek grad, has been named a D1Baseball.com First-Team Freshman All-American, it was announced Friday by the collegiate baseball website.
It is Anthony’s third freshman All-America nod as he was also named to the Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-America teams in June. He is the only Big Ten player named first team and is one of two players from the league to be honored.
Anthony earned the distinction after putting together an impressive redshirt freshman season, hitting .361 (73-of-202) with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and 46 runs scored. He hit safely in 44 games, reached safely in 50 contests and had a team-best 22 multi-hit games.
Anthony was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, second-team All-Big Ten, second team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region and to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. During the regular season, he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week a program and league-record six times.
Anthony finished the season ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 22 doubles — the second-most in a single season in program history — and was third in slugging (.678) and OPS (1.133) and sixth in batting average (.361). His 14 home runs were the most by a Hawkeye freshman since 1999 and his 22 doubles were the most by a freshman nationally.
