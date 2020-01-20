Mill Creek grad Julian Hazen, a freshman on the Piedmont College track and field team, broke the school indoor record in the 400-meter run on Sunday.
Hazen posted a time of 50.51 seconds in the Emory Crossplex Showdown, finishing fourth in the event. He also helped the Lions’ distance medley relay to third place — the relay also featured Lanier grad Alvin Jacobs and Duluth grads Connor Creedon and Darius Smith.
