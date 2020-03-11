Mill Creek grad Julian Hazen was named Athlete of the Week and Rookie of the Week for men’s track and field by the USA South Conference.
Hazen was second in the 400-meter race at the Victor Ice Breaker Duals at Berry College with a time of 49.40 seconds. He also ran on the 400 and 1,600 relays, including a 400 relay that posted a school-record time of 41.22, which ranks as the fastest NCAA Division III time this season. He also helped the 1,600 relay to first in 3:38.36.
