Mill Creek grad John Russ was announced Monday as the assistant director of development for the Mercer Athletic Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Mercer University athletic program.
A former quarterback and football coach at Mercer, Russ has transitioned into the new role with the new year.
“As a proud alum, Mercer is my home and I love being a part of this University,” Russ said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the transition from coaching into development and am very thankful for the opportunity to help the athletic department continue to grow.”
Russ joins the staff after two years as an assistant football coach for Mercer, where he served as the running backs coach and video coordinator. Russ led the running back crew to the third best rushing offense in the SoCon last season, including guiding Fred Davis to 14 rushing touchdowns, the seventh best mark in the FCS.
“John Russ is a fantastic addition to the Mercer Athletic Foundation staff,” said Brian Gerrity, deputy athletic director at Mercer. “He was an incredible leader as Mercer’s first quarterback when football resumed in 2013 and he has grown tremendously as a coach and person since his graduation. I have no hesitation in saying he will be successful in his new role. I am excited to introduce John to our donor and alumni community.”
Prior to his coaching days, Russ was the Mercer Bears quarterback from 2013-16. In his four years for the Bears, Russ appeared in 46 games and passed for 8,569 yards and 78 passing touchdowns. He guided the Bears’ to a 27-19 overall record through the first four years of restarting the program.
