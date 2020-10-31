In his second college meet, Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey continued to dazzle for the Georgia men’s swimming and diving team.
The freshman swept the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyle races Friday night in the Bulldogs’ win over Florida in Athens.
Magahey won the 1,000-yard freestyle in a national-best time of 8 minutes, 53.73 seconds, also the fourth-best time in school history. He also was first in the 500 free in 4:19.14.
