After nearly claiming an American record Wednesday night, Georgia Bulldogs freshman Jake Magahey became an SEC champion a day later.
The Mill Creek grad won the 200-yard freestyle Thursday night at the conference meet with a time of 1 minute, 32.22 seconds, the No. 2 time in school history. Magahey closed the final 50 yards in 23.55 to beat Texas A&M’s Mark Theall.
With the help of Magahey, Georgia climbed into second place in the team standings with 881 points, just 80.5 off leader Florida. The Bulldogs haven’t won the SEC men’s title since 1955 and they are after their best finish since placing second in 2017 when the meet concludes Friday.
Magahey broke the school record and finished second in the 500 free Wednesday with a time of 4:06.71, the second-fastest time in the event in U.S. history. Florida’s Kieran Smith tied his own American record at 4:06.32, edging Magahey for the conference title.
Magahey lowered Georgia’s school mark in the 500 free by nearly three seconds, erasing a record that stood for 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.