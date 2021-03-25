GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey won the NCAA championship in the 500-yard freestyle in a meet- and pool-record time Thursday night.
The Georgia Bulldogs freshman won with a time of 4 minutes, 7.97 seconds — the fourth-fastest time in U.S. history — and bested a field that included current NCAA and American record-holder Kieran Smith, a junior at Florida. The two dueled at the SEC Championships last month with Smith taking first in 4:06.32, tying his own American record, and Magahey coming in a close second at 4:06.71.
Magahey is the third Georgia man to win the NCAA title in the 500, joining Sébastien Rouault in 2005 and Martin Grodzki in 2012. Through two days of the NCAA meet, he now is an All-American in two events, the 500 free and the 800 free relay. The SwimAtlanta product can add to his honors Friday in the 200 free, a race where he is seeded fifth.
RECAP: Jake Magahey's NCAA title and two school records highlight a terrific night for the Dawgs.📰 https://t.co/nTDsI4qDZ4#NCAASwimDive | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/y0O59bKgLd— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) March 26, 2021
The Bulldogs sit in fourth place in the team standings at 116 points, trailing California (230), Texas (203) and Florida (161).
