Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey kicked off the Georgia Invitational with another eye-catching performance.
The Georgia Bulldogs freshman won the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 10.48 seconds, an NCAA A cut, the second-fastest time in school history and the second-fastest time nationally this season.
