Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey had another strong showing as a Georgia Bulldogs freshman in this past Friday’s win over Auburn.
Magahey won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 35.76 seconds, the second-fastest time in the nation this season. He also was second in the 100 free (44.77) and fifth in the 50 free (20.72).
Teammate Bradley Dunham, a Dacula grad, was second in the 200 backstroke (1:46.39) and third in the 200 free in 1:37.94, while the Bulldogs’ Keegan Walsh, a Brookwood grad, was fifth in the 200 back (1:48.29) and seventh in the 100 back (50.40).
For Auburn, Brookwood grad Aidan Stoffle was fifth in the 100 back (49.50) and sixth in the 200 back (1:50.89), and Peachtree Ridge grad Evan McInerny was fifth in the 200 butterfly (1:51.16) and seventh in the 200 breaststroke (2:09.20).
In the women’s division, Auburn’s Devan Sweeney, a Brookwood grad, was seventh in the 200 back (2:30.30) and the 200 fly (2:06.24).
