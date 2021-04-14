Following a terrific first season that featured both SEC and NCAA championships, University of Georgia swimmer Jake Magahey, a Mill Creek grad, was named the Southeastern Conference Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year, as announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Birmingham.
Magahey, also a first-team All-SEC selection, earned six CSCAA All-America citations in his rookie campaign, including an NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle and a second-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle.
At the SEC Championships, the Dacula native finished first in the 200 freestyle, second in the 500 and 1,650 freestyle, and third in the 800 freestyle relay. His runner-up time of 4:06.71 in the 500 freestyle at SECs set a new school record and became the second-fastest time in American history, adding to school records set in the 1,000 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay and 800 freestyle relay.
In the regular season, he won three individual events at the UGA Fall Invitational and 11 victories in dual competition, earning SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors on Nov. 3 and Freshman of the Week honors four times.
