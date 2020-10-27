Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for men's swimming on Tuesday.
The Georgia Bulldogs standout won three individual events in a season-opening meet at South Carolina. Magahey posted the second-fastest time in the nation in the 1,000 free with his top time of 9 minutes, 3.55 seconds. Without a break, he took first place in the next race, the 200 free (1:37.10), and then won the 500 free (4:26.71), with both times ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Magahey also swam the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay in exhibition competition, notching a 45.70 split on the way to a team time of 3:00.46.
