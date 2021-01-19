Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, earning the award for the third time this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs standout picked up the honor after three victories in a meet with South Carolina.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Magahey tied for the win with a personal-best time of 20.53 seconds, followed by a winning time of 1:36.88 in the 200 freestyle. In the 500 freestyle, he earned his third win with a time of 4:27.09. In the 400 freestyle relay, he posted a split of 44.77 on the second leg of the exhibition performance, helping the Bulldogs notch the fastest-overall time of 2:59.74.
