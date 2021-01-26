For the fourth time this season, Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week Tuesday afternoon, as announced by the league office in Birmingham.
This is the fifth SEC honor of the season for the Georgia Bulldogs standout, who was previously named Freshman of the Week on Oct. 27, Nov. 24, and Jan. 19. He was also named Men’s Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 3. Magahey’s four Freshman of the Week awards are the most for a Georgia rookie since Olivia Smoliga earned four accolades in the 2013-14 season.
Magahey closed out a tremendous debut dual season with two individual wins and a critical relay victory last Saturday at No. 13 Tennessee. In the 200 freestyle, Magahey took first with a B-cut time of 1:35.65, his fastest time in the event this season in a dual meet. He followed that race with a victory in the 500 freestyle, posting a B-cut time of 4:20.58.
Finally, in the 400 freestyle relay, Magahey helped the Bulldogs clinch the overall meet victory with his third leg split of 43.36. His leg was the fastest 100 freestyle of all swimmers in the race and helped Georgia overtake Tennessee for the lead and eventual win. With the result, the Bulldogs clinched their first undefeated men’s dual season since 1997-98, only the second in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.