Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey made an impressive college swimming debut Friday for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Magahey, a three-time Daily Post swimmer of the year, won the 200-, 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle races in Georgia’s dual meet victory at South Carolina. His times were 1 minute, 37.10 seconds in the 200, 4:26.71 in the 500 and 9:03.55 in the 1,000.
Georgia’s Bradley Dunham, a Dacula grad, was first in the 200 backstroke (1:46.08), second in the 100 back (48.82) and eighth in the 500 free (4:36.89). Teammate Keegan Walsh, a Brookwood grad, was sixth in the 200 back (1:50.50) and eighth in the 100 back (51.61).
Collins Hill grad and South Carolina swimmer Haley Arner was tops on her team with a fourth-place finish in the 1,000 free (10:18.18). She also was sixth in the 500 free in 5:03.57.
