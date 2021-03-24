Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey, Dacula grad Bradley Dunham and their Georgia Bulldog teammates on the 800-yard freestyle relay broke the school record Wednesday night at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The finish also earned the swimmers first-team All-American honors.
The foursome swam 6 minutes, 12.34 seconds, finishing in sixth place and breaking the old mark of 6:12.54 set at both the 2016 and 2017 NCAA meet.
Magahey led off with a 200 free split of 1 minute, 33.17 seconds, the second-fastest time of his freshman season. Dunham, a sophomore, swam the third leg in 1:33.63.
