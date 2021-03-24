ExSZNdRXIAAXT2r.jpeg

Gwinnett grads and Georgia teammates Bradley Dunham, back left, and Jake Magahey, back right, earned NCAA All-American honors in the 800 freestyle relay Wednesday night.

 University of Georgia Swimming and Diving

Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey, Dacula grad Bradley Dunham and their Georgia Bulldog teammates on the 800-yard freestyle relay broke the school record Wednesday night at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The finish also earned the swimmers first-team All-American honors.

The foursome swam 6 minutes, 12.34 seconds, finishing in sixth place and breaking the old mark of 6:12.54 set at both the 2016 and 2017 NCAA meet.

Magahey led off with a 200 free split of 1 minute, 33.17 seconds, the second-fastest time of his freshman season. Dunham, a sophomore, swam the third leg in 1:33.63.

Recommended for you

+51
Highest-paying state for 50 different jobs

Highest-paying state for 50 different jobs

Depending on your occupation, where you live has a big effect on what you earn. Stacker shows which states pay the highest wages for some of the most popular jobs in the United States. What you learn might help you match your occupation with the right location. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.