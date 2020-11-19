Georgia Bulldogs freshman Jake Magahey climbed the school records book in a second event Thursday night at the Georgia Invitational.
The Mill Creek grad won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 33.50 seconds, an NCAA B cut and the second-fastest time in program history. It also ranks third nationally.
Magahey won the 500 free the day before — also posting the No. 2 time (4:10.48) in school history.
In the 800 free relay Thursday, Magahey and sophomore Bradley Dunham (a Dacula grad) helped their relay to a NCAA A-cut time of 6:16.42.
The Georgia Invitational concludes Friday.
