Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey continued his breakout freshman season Friday night, helping Georgia to a second-place finish at the SEC Championships.
The Bulldogs scored a program-record 1,324.5 points, the fourth-highest total in meet history and the most ever by a runner-up team. Florida won its ninth straight conference title with 1,401 points.
Magahey was second in the 1,650-yard freestyle in 14 minutes, 24.96 seconds, posting the No. 2 time in school history while setting a program record in the 1,000 free at 8:41.70. HIs time was the third-fastest 1,650 free time by a freshman in NCAA history.
Florida’s Bobby Finke won the 1,650 free in 14:12.18, just off his own American and NCAA record from last season.
Teammate Bradley Dunham, a sophomore from Dacula, was fourth in the 200 backstroke in 1:41.22 on Friday. Magahey capped his night on a fourth-place 400 free relay that swam 2:50.78, third-fastest in school history.
