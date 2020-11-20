Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey capped a tremendous showing in the Georgia Invitational with two more victories Friday — one in an individual event and one in a relay.
The Georgia Bulldogs freshman joined freshman Luca Urlando, senior Javier Acevedo and sophomore Dillon Downing on a first-place 400-yard freestyle relay that broke the school record with an NCAA A cut time of 2 minutes, 49.27 seconds. It is the fastest time nationally this year and broke a record that was set in 2016 at the NCAA Championships.
In the 1,650 freestyle, Magahey won with an A-cut time of 14:33.78 that ranks fifth in program history.
Magahey previously won the 500 and 200 free races with the No. 2 time in school history in both events.
