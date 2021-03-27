GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey capped his impressive freshman season with another All-American swim Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs freshman was the runner-up to Florida’s Bobby Finke, the current NCAA record-holder, in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Magahey’s time was 14 minutes, 28.69 seconds, and Finke won in 14:12.52.
The finish gave Magahey his fourth All-American finish at the meet, highlighted by an individual NCAA championship in the 500 free. He also earned All-American honors in the 200 free and the 800 free relay.
Georgia finished in the top four for the second time in program history, taking fourth. Its 268 points is its second-highest NCAA score, trailing only the 297 scored by the 1997 third-place team.
