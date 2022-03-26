urgent Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey adds another All-American finish From Staff Reports Mar 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mar 26, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs Jake Magahey swims the 1650 free at the NCAA Mens Swimming & Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey, a sophomore at Georgia, added another All-American honor Saturday at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Magahey placed fourth in the 1,650-yard freestyle in a season-best time of 14 minutes, 33.53 seconds. He opened the race with a 1,000 free split of 8:52.69, also a season-best time. 