NCAA Swimming: Men's Swimming Championships

Mar 26, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs Jake Magahey swims the 1650 free at the NCAA Mens Swimming & Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Mill Creek grad Jake Magahey, a sophomore at Georgia, added another All-American honor Saturday at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Magahey placed fourth in the 1,650-yard freestyle in a season-best time of 14 minutes, 33.53 seconds. He opened the race with a 1,000 free split of 8:52.69, also a season-best time.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.