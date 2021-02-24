A runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle at Wednesday’s SEC Championships was very noteworthy for Georgia Bulldogs freshman Jake Magahey.
The Mill Creek grad broke the school record with a time of 4 minutes, 6.71 seconds, the second-fastest time in the event in U.S. history. The only thing that kept him from being an SEC champion — Florida’s Kieran Smith tied his own American record at 4:06.32, barely ahead of Magahey in a thrilling distance finish.
Magahey lowered Georgia’s school mark in the 500 free by nearly three seconds, erasing a record that stood for 13 years.
