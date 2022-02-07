AdamsHannah_200310_3505_HannahWhite.jpg

Mill Creek grad Hannah Adams swings during a Florida Gators softball game.

 Hannah White/Florida Athletics

Mill Creek grad Hannah Adams, a graduate student for the Florida Gators, was named to the 2022 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Softball Team on Monday.

Adams, a first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team selection last season, was a third-team NFCA All-American in 2021, when the infielder hit .356 with 10 home runs and eight doubles.

