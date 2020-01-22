Mill Creek grad Hannah Adams, a junior at Florida, was one of the 14 selections to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Softball Team.
The infielder was selected to the SEC All-Tournament Team in 2019 after hitting .308 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the eventual champion Gators. She scored the game-tying run in the comeback victory against South Carolina and put the Gators up early with a two-run home run in the first inning against Auburn in the semifinal game.
The hot streak at the plate continued into NCAA postseason play as Adams hit .346 and was tied for the team lead with nine hits, which included three doubles.
