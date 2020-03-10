Mill Creek grad Hannah Adams hit a pair of solo home runs Tuesday in the seventh-ranked Florida Gators softball team’s 3-1 win over Penn.
It was the first multi-home run game of Adams’ college career. The junior is hitting .382 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
