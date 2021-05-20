Mill Creek grad Hannah Adams was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-Southeast Region Team on Thursday.
The Florida Gators senior is hitting .379 this season with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, ranking second on the team in all three categories. She also leads the Gators with 61 hits and 49 runs.
