Georgia Bulldogs freshman Jake Magahey, a Mill Creek grad, was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for men’s swimming and diving on Tuesday.
It is the third SEC honor already for Magahey, who was SEC Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 3 and Freshman of the Week on Oct. 27.
Magahey remained one of the nation’s most dominant performers last week at the Invite, earning five overall wins for the third-ranked Bulldogs, including a new school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay. In the 500 freestyle, the Dacula, Georgia product posted an A-cut time of 4 minutes, 10.48 seconds, besting the field by over six seconds with the second-fastest time both nationally this season and in school history. He followed that up with a winning B-cut time of 1:33.50 in the 200 freestyle, moving into fourth all-time in program history and sixth nationally. Finally, in the 1,650 freestyle, he set a new top national A-cut time of 14:33.78, winning by almost 10 seconds and placing him fifth all-time in school history.
In relay competition, Magahey’s 42.86 split on the third leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay helped the Bulldogs set a new school record of 2:49.27, notching an A-cut and the nation’s fastest time. In the 800-yard freestyle relay, his 1:35.35 anchor leg also clinched a winning A-cut of 6:16.42, again posting the nation’s fastest time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.