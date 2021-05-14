Mill Creek grad Elijah Bryant, after launching his pro basketball career overseas, has his NBA opportunity.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard, who spent the past two seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, on Thursday. The Bucks, led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo, are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference in a top three along with Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.
Bryant played in 100 games between the Israeli Super League and EuroLeague play, and averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. He also played with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Super League during the 2018-19 season.
The 26-year-old averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a BYU junior, but wasn’t selected in the 2018 NBA Draft. He saw action in the NBA Summer League with the 76ers in 2018 and the Bucks in 2019, averaging 14.3 points in 23.3 minutes with the Bucks.
Bryant, who will wear No. 3 for the Bucks, grew rapidly during his school — from 5-8 as a sophomore to 5-11 as a junior to 6-5 as a senior — and spent a post-graduate year at the New Hampton School in New Hampshire. He averaged 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists at Elon as a freshman at Elon, and earned the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Year award.
He transferred to BYU and averaged 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a season shortened to 23 games by a knee issue, flashing his potential that season with a 39-point game against Portland. He entered the NBA Draft after his big junior season at BYU, then went to Israel and led Hapoel Eilat to the league’s Final Four in 2019. He averaged 17.5 points that season and was a first-team All-Israeli Super League selection.
