Mill Creek graduate Elijah Bryant has taken extraordinary steps in his pro basketball career in recent seasons.
Since graduating high school in 2014, Bryant has enjoyed a blossoming playing career from college basketball to the NBA, where he became an NBA Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Now he is playing in the EuroLeague with Anadolu Efes, his team that just became the 2022 EuroLeague champion.
Bryant knew he wanted to pursue a professional basketball career from an early age — he always looked up to Kobe Bryant on and off the court — but he knew his dream was extremely tough. That only pushed Bryant to work harder throughout his time in high school and college to achieve those dreams.
Aside from Bryant’s outstanding achievements, he still has goals that push him to work harder to become the best he can be.
“I want to play meaningful minutes in the NBA,” Bryant said. “I also want to be on the first team All-EuroLeague, and maybe people might say that is far-fetched, but those are the same people that said that playing Division I basketball was far-fetched when I was 5-foot-7 in the ninth grade.”
Bryant already has checked the box off of being in the NBA, and now he wants to be able to play meaningful minutes in the league. He is chasing those dreams through the EuroLeague.
“I think the biggest difference is athleticism,” Bryant said of the two leagues. “The NBA is way more athletic than the EuroLeague, but in the EuroLeague, it’s more team-based and every game matters since there are not as many. In the EuroLeague, the schedule is way harder, in my opinion.”
After playing in the two high-level leagues, Bryant is especially grateful about how he got here, including his time at Mill Creek.
“If anything, I was humbled knowing that I was not the best player and had a lot of room to work,” Bryant said.
Bryant now sits in a unique position to share advice to high school players.
“Have faith and believe in yourself,” Bryant said of his guidance for young players. “Understand that there will be adversity. Failures aren’t losses. They are data points that allow you to learn and keep going. Don’t allow someone to determine what your limit is. Believe in yourself. The work is undefeated.”
