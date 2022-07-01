May 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama centerfielder Dallis Goodnight (6) makes a diving catch in right centerfield for an out. The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 to claim the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional title Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Ncaa Softball Ncaa Tuscaloosa Region Final Stanford Cardinal At Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama centerfielder Dallis Goodnight throws to the infield after fielding a base hit against Evansville Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, during the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Easton Bama Bash Alabama Vs Evansville
Alabama batter Dallis Goodnight runs up the first baseline at Rhoads Stadium Sunday, April 3, 2022. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 9-3. Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News Alabama Vs Georgia Sec Softball
University of Georgia head softball coach Tony Baldwin announced the commitments of three transfers, including Mill Creek grad Dallis Goodnight, on Friday.
The players — Goodnight, an outfielder, is joined by fellow transfers Ally Kurland (catcher, utility/Penn State) and Shelby Walters (pitcher, Duke University) — are eligible to play for the Bulldogs in the 2023 spring season.
In her freshman campaign at Alabama, Goodnight appeared in 55 games, starting 49 in centerfield. She hit .302 on the season with a .730 OPS in 139 at-bats. She scattered 42 hits and scored 33 runs. She drew 11 walks and recorded a .370 on-base clip. Goodnight led the Crimson Tide and finished eighth in the SEC with 18 stolen bases on 20 attempts as a rookie. She led off or hit second in the order 33 times.
Goodnight played for the Georgia Impact, and was a top-five player in the 2021 class by Extra Inning Softball and FloSoftball, including being the top-ranked outfielder by FloSoftball. She appeared in the 2021 PGF All-American game and was a 2019 PGF All-Tournament Team member, earning a runner-up finish. Twice, she was named the Gwinnett County Player of the Year.
She is the daughter of Carina and Keith Goodnight. She has two sisters Cailee and Addison. Her brother Braxton graduated from UGA in May.
“Dallis is a competitor," Goodnight said. "She will bring a mindset that fits in well with our team. She is someone that will make our offense and defense stronger, and we are excited to add her skills to our team.”
