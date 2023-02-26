There was a time, back when Georgia softball's Dallis Goodnight was young, that she might have ballet, soccer and softball practice in the same day.

Or maybe later take out the ballet and add basketball. That's a lot of practice time. That's a lot of driving to and from practice. That's a lot of laundry that needs doing. Shoutout to all of the moms and dads out there that help make their kids' dreams come true.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.