There was a time, back when Georgia softball's Dallis Goodnight was young, that she might have ballet, soccer and softball practice in the same day.
Or maybe later take out the ballet and add basketball. That's a lot of practice time. That's a lot of driving to and from practice. That's a lot of laundry that needs doing. Shoutout to all of the moms and dads out there that help make their kids' dreams come true.
Ultimately, Goodnight chose softball. The sophomore, a Mill Creek grad, played in 55 games as a freshman at Alabama last season. So far this season, after transferring to Georgia, she has 12 starts in 13 games. Goodnight is hitting .323, with seven walks and seven runs scored. The speedy Goodnight is also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with four (in four attempts).
During a recent Quick Chat with Georgia Sports' John Frierson, Goodnight talked about her unique name, her love of açai bowls, her busy days playing lots of sports, finding the joy in softball again and much more.
Frierson: You have an outstanding name — I'm guessing you've heard that before.
Goodnight: (Laughs) I have.
Frierson: Do you know where it comes from? Is there a backstory to Goodnight? Or Dallis?
Goodnight: I have no idea. I have never met another Goodnight, but I think it comes from some type of German name, maybe? (Laughs) That's all I can think of.
Frierson: What about Dallis?
Goodnight: My parents just came up with it. They just liked the name a lot and wanted to make it girly, so they added the "i" instead of the "a" to make it a little different. They just kind of came up with it.
Frierson: Did you play a lot of different sports when you were young and softball was your best? Or was it all softball all the time?
Goodnight: I started at tee-ball when I was 3. It was co-ed, there were three girls on the team, and it was like baseball back then I guess. I also did, with that, ballet, soccer and basketball. At one point, I was going to all three practices in a day, and my mom and dad were like, "OK, you have to choose one sport." So I ended up going with softball.
Frierson: Did doing ballet help you at all in softball?
Goodnight: I only did it for a short time, so probably not. But, maybe just opening my eyes to all sports, just to see what's out there and pick what's for me. I only had a couple of recitals and I don't remember too much about them.
Frierson: What is your best moment ever on a softball field?
Goodnight: I would say one of the best moments was in travel ball, when we won four games in a row, back-to-back-to-back-to-back, in California, to advance to the national championship out of the loser's bracket. That was a big one.
At Georgia, just finding the joy back in softball. That's just been a really fun thing here.
Frierson: Was there a point where softball wasn't as much fun anymore?
Goodnight: Last year I was at Alabama, actually, so I transferred in. I wasn't the same as I am now, even. They've (her Georgia teammates and coaches) just brought my talent, personality and joy back out in me. Just being in this environment with these coaches and these girls did it more than anything else.
Frierson: Who is the funniest person on the team?
Goodnight: Ooh, that's hard. I would have to say Britt (Britton Rogers) is the funniest on the team.
Frierson: Is she trying to be funny or ...
Goodnight: No, that's why it's funny. She'll just say stuff that's so funny out of nowhere. It'll be relevant to the conversation but you just don't expect it to come. She always says something funny.
Frierson: What is something you could eat every day and never get tired of it?
Goodnight: An açai bowl. I have those like every day. I do an açai base with granola, peanut butter, Nutella, and then strawberries and bananas on top. It's really good.
Frierson: Is that a good pregame meal, or is it a postgame treat?
Goodnight: All of the above. We have açai bowls a lot in between games or like a snack before a game. We eat them all the time. I had one before practice today (laughs).
Frierson: It seems like softball and baseball players are among the most superstitious athletes. Do you find that to be true? And do you have any superstitions or rituals?
Goodnight: Yes, so I believe that we're very superstitious people. I don't have anything that I've done for years, it's more each season. At the beginning of seasons I try not to start out superstitious, I don't want to get into that headspace, but a big thing is my hair.
If I do my hair one way and I have a really good game, I'll normally keep doing it that way. And if I have a really bad game, I have to switch it back to the original. I would say my hair is probably the biggest superstition that I have.
I used to have to eat the same thing before all of my games last year, and I did. Every day I at the same thing before my games. I try not to be superstitious, but there will be some things that built up over the course of the season.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Georgia vs. Lipscomb college softball in the Georgia Classic on Feb. 26, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Lipscomb College Softball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.