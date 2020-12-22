Mill Creek grad Davis Sharpe, a sophomore at Clemson, was named a preseason first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
Sharpe has been in the weekend starting pitching rotation and has been in the middle of the Tigers’ batting order since his 2019 freshman season. He was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year as a senior after leading the Hawks to a state runner-up finish.
As a college pitcher, Sharpe is 8-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts (to 37 walks) in 102 2/3 innings over 19 appearances (eight starts). At the plate, he has a .276 batting average with seven home runs, six doubles and 28 RBIs. Those numbers were mostly from a standout freshman season — after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season. He was a 2019 Freshman All-American and was the only freshman among five finalists for the national John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.