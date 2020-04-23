Former Mill Creek standout Charles Botchway will play his final college basketball season at Shorter University.
The 6-foot-1 guard was a starter last season as a junior at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He previously played two seasons of junior college basketball at South Georgia State, averaging 14.2 points, 7 assists and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore, and one post-graduate season at Action Sports Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.