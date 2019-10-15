Mill Creek grad Annika Blanton made the all-tournament team at this week’s AAC Fall Preview at Chateau Elan.
The Brenau junior shot 79 and 77 in the event, placing fourth out of 71 golfers in the field. She helped her team to a fourth-place finish.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mill Creek grad Annika Blanton made the all-tournament team at this week’s AAC Fall Preview at Chateau Elan.
The Brenau junior shot 79 and 77 in the event, placing fourth out of 71 golfers in the field. She helped her team to a fourth-place finish.
A new Monmouth University poll surveyed the top eight selling candies for Halloween. Here's our non-scientific version of this poll.