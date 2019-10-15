72576089_2725803354111264_5483336643169484800_n.jpg

Annika Blanton

 Special Photo

Mill Creek grad Annika Blanton made the all-tournament team at this week’s AAC Fall Preview at Chateau Elan.

The Brenau junior shot 79 and 77 in the event, placing fourth out of 71 golfers in the field. She helped her team to a fourth-place finish.