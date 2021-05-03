Mill Creek grad Annika Blanton, a senior at Brenau, was named second-team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference for women’s golf on Monday.
Blanton posted five top-10 finishes and an adjusted scoring average of 80.78 during her senior season. She placed third in last week’s AAC Spring Championships with rounds of 78 and 79 at Chateau Elan, helping Brenau to fourth in the team standings.
“This is well-deserved recognition for Annika, who has had a great career as one of our top golfers and most consistent players during her tenure as a Golden Tiger,” Brenau athletic director Mike Lochstampfor said.
