Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals.
Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
Mill Creek senior Brayden Williams is one of the state’s top goalies entering the 2023 season.
“I practiced with (Bailey) in the backyard and up at the field, he definitely made me a better player,” Williams said.
The elder Williams was the first in the family to play lacrosse when the sport was still new in the area.
“(Bailey) wanted to try it because he played hockey,” Brayden Williams said. “He showed me how to play lacrosse and I just fell in love with the game.”
Bailey Williams also played a role in his younger brother finding his current position at the back of the Hawks’ defense. Brayden Williams played midfielder and attack from kindergarten through third grade, when he made the switch to goalie after enjoying the position in backyard practices with his brother.
“Me and my brother came home from practice one day and I just got in the backyard and got in the goal and he started shooting on me and I enjoyed it,” Brayden Williams said.
Williams has been in goal since.
The goalie success didn’t come immediately, but it gradually ramped up as he gained more experience at the position.
“I was not good at it right away,” Williams said. “I had to learn like everyone else. I’ve done many goalie lessons and practiced really hard my whole life. I’ve gotten to this level with my parents and everyone helping me get here.”
Now he can’t imagine playing another spot on the field.
“I think it’s probably one of the hardest positions to pick up and learn overall,” Williams said. “There’s so much that goes into it. So many people think you just save the ball and throw it to the offense. You really have to have that hand-eye coordination. You can’t be afraid of getting hit by the ball because you’re going to get hit. You just have to watch the ball and think about everything going on on the field. … I think playing goalie is the most fun position on the field. You see everything going on and you’re always involved in the game.”
Williams has been heavily involved with Mill Creek’s success throughout his high school career, earning all-county honors as a sophomore and as a junior. He had a .600 save percentage last season as the Hawks advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
“Brayden is a four-year starter and the best goalie to come through our program,” Mill Creek coach Alan Tallman said. “Thus, we have very high expectations for him and ask a lot from him as a defensive and team leader. The ability to make saves is something Brayden takes tremendous pride in and we’re incredibly grateful for, but what’s more important and impressive has been his development as an on-field general who can help keep our defense operating as a cohesive unit. Brayden’s lacrosse IQ and understanding of what we’re trying to do on the defensive end is what truly sets him apart. Furthermore, he’s been an outstanding mentor and teacher to Carson Carroll, a younger goalie we’re excited about. I’m thrilled to see Brayden’s continued growth this season and will certainly miss him between the pipes.”
After Mill Creek, Williams will play college lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), where he committed recently after backing off a previous commitment to Mercer, which underwent a coaching change.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play (college lacrosse),” Williams said. “I’ve always been excited about it and I’m hopeful for it. … I’m excited about getting to meet the guys there and I’m excited about getting to compete at a higher level.”
