HOSCHTON — After a tight win over Lambert in the first round, Mill Creek’s girls soccer team quickly made sure Monday night’s matchup had considerably less drama.
The eighth-ranked Hawks got a pair of early goals and advanced to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory.
“Credit to East Coweta, they’re a good, hard-working team and they were really successful in their last game, so we were really aware of what they could do,” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “I think we set up to be a little conservative at first and once we got moving we could find space on the field and then we started to create. … The girls just continued to put their foot on the gas, which is what we’ve wanted all season. We’ve been a second-half team all season. Thank goodness the girls made this one a little easier on me.”
Mill Creek will host the winner of Tuesday’s Norcross-North Paulding matchup in the quarterfinals on April 25, thanks in part to its impressive start against East Coweta.
“I’d say we definitely made our mark in the first 10 minutes,” Mill Creek senior Emma Kate Schroll said. “We came in playing hard, which we knew we had to do, knowing it was the second round and it was going to be a more intense game. We did a lot of preparation, just scouting the team and knowing what we were up against. We came out and did what we had to do … Definitely more energy (at the start). Our goal going in was the first 10 minutes. We were just going to go hard and do everything we could and we got two goals in.”
Katie Tucker scored two goals for the Hawks, while Sloan Spees, Maya Zmistowski and Ella Vasquez had a goal each.
Ashley Sumrell assisted on three of Mill Creek’s goals, while Ella Williams and Kayleigh Mallare contributed an assist each.
Mill Creek’s defense played well in the shutout, and Mairin Halama played until the waning minutes at goalkeeper before Amy Brinkman finished off the game. The defense also posted a shutout in the first round, defeating Lambert 1-0.
