POWDER SPRINGS — Less than five minutes from the Class AAAAAAA state championship Friday night, Mill Creek’s girls soccer team gave up a demoralizing equalizer near the end of regulation and suffered a more costly blow in the waning seconds of overtime.
West Forsyth’s Michelle Moskau scored on a free kick from just outside the penalty box with 39 seconds left in the extra period for a 3-2 victory over the Hawks in an epic, back-and-forth title clash at McEachern High School. It was a painful ending to a match that saw No. 2-ranked Mill Creek control play against No. 1 West Forsyth until the final few minutes of regulation.
Despite playing on their heels for most of regulation and not seriously threatening to score until their equalizer, the Wolverines rallied late to defend their state title and eliminate Mill Creek for the second straight season.
“I told the girls they need to keep their chin up,” Mill Creek girls coach Vince Hayes said. “They were fearless and they gave everything. That’s all I could ever ask. Sometimes you don’t lose a game, you just run out of time. All due respect to West Forsyth, they gave us a really good game and they fought and the opportunities went their way.”
Mill Creek jumped up 1-0 less than five minutes into the second half via a corner kick — the Hawks had 10 corners to West Forsyth’s none in regulation — from Maya Zmistowski. Abby Graeser headed the cross into the net for a one-goal lead that nearly held up for the championship.
Instead, West Forsyth tied the match with 4:40 left on the clock in regulation when Abby Botts punched in a goal off a high cross in front of the Hawks’ net. The momentum carried into extra time, and the Wolverines’ Alexia Force scored just 1:04 into the first overtime period.
While its momentum had slipped away, Mill Creek didn’t quit and scored a tying goal just 2:31 later.
Emma Kate Schroll began the scoring sequence with a shot from outside the box that forced a diving save that skipped away from the West Forsyth goalkeeper. Sloan Spees followed up with a shot off the post before Ella Grace Williams finished up with a goal for a 2-2 tie.
The Hawks were nearly headed to penalty kicks for a second straight round as the game clock ticked down in the second overtime period before a Mill Creek defender cleared a ball just outside the penalty box and collided with a West Forsyth player. The referee whistled a foul — disputed by the Mill Creek contingent — that handed West Forsyth a golden chance in the final minute of OT.
Moskau didn’t waste it, going low and left of Mill Creek’s wall for the game-winner.
West Forsyth’s push at the end of regulation and in the extra periods changed the tone of the match, which had been dominated by Mill Creek from the start.
“We were able to definitely impress our style of play upon them, moving players around and throwing some wrinkles, but with a team that plays direct and likes to catch you out of position, one moment and that’s it, they can punish you,” Hayes said.
The Hawks already had four corner kicks in the match’s first five minutes and ended up with eight first-half corners, though it didn’t convert any into a goal. There were some decent scoring opportunities in the first 40 minutes — a Spees shot that was punched over the goal in the 22nd minute, followed by two opportunities from Mia Jackson, one from Kaitlyn Tucker and another from Spees.
The avalanche of corner kicks finally paid off early in the second half when Zmistowski’s corner found Graeser’s head for a goal that was almost enough for the program’s first state title.
“We started the season and we had eight, nine girls that played right back for the season, we’re 4-4 and if you told me that I’d be in the state championship game, I’d say you’re crazy,” Hayes said. “But my kind of crazy. … To come off the past two years we’ve had, losing one game in two years, and coming into this season in a rebuilding year and be playing on this day is pretty special about our program and our culture. I’d like to say thank you to the fans who came. Mill Creek is a special place. Our coaching staff has helped us every step of the way. Everybody bought in. It was special. I wish we could have brought it home for them.”
