MARIETTA — It took every last player available for Mill Creek’s girls soccer team to reach its first ever state championship game.
Every last player including a backup goalkeeper who had not played meaningful minutes in the postseason.
But after starting goalkeeper Mairin Halama left the game with an injury in the first half, backup Amy Brinkman held the fort for over 70 minutes to get the Hawks into a penalty shootout, and then both goalkeepers took turns facing the spot kicks.
The result was a 1-1 draw after overtime and then a 4-3 victory for No. 8-ranked Mill Creek in the shootout over No. 4 Walton in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, with Halama returning to the game to stop the decisive penalty.
“I saw the (Walton) girl walk up to the line and she kept looking to her left, which was my right,” Halama said. “And usually, that means they’re going to go the other way. So I kind of just went with my gut and I tried to get my hand on it, and I did.”
The idea of Halama getting her hands on anything seemed very doubtful after she took a nasty fall attempting to save Walton’s lone goal of the match. Ellie Schad lofted a perfect ball over the top, and Halama went out to try to meet Walton’s Molly Chapman for the loose ball. But Chapman got there first, heading the ball into the vacant net while Halama was stuck in pain on the turf.
It was up to Brinkman to keep Mill Creek in the game. Coming in cold, she did just that.
“I’m always ready,” Brinkman said. “I’m always on my toes because I love Mairin, but things happen, she gets hurt. But she worked her butt off during the game, and I’m just always on my toes. You always have to be ready as a goalie no matter what.”
Brinkman handled every shot she faced long enough to give Mill Creek a lifeline, but the Hawks were struggling to break through at the other end. This was the first time the team had trailed in the state playoffs and the first time it had allowed even a goal in seven matches dating back to the regular season, and for most of the match it looked like it would be enough to end the season.
With 18 minutes left and the season ticking away, Sloan Spees rattled the crossbar with a thunderous attempt from outside the penalty area. She was just inches away from tying the game.
Two minutes later when Maya Zmistowski delivered a perfect cross in from the right wing, Spees found her target with an onrushing header to tie the score.
“I kept telling the girls that you’ve got to believe in each other, and I know as corny as it is, that belief kills fear,” Mill Creek head coach Vince Hayes said. “We knew that at this point everybody is good. You’ve got to believe in each other, and you’ve got to work through the game. Down a goal, which we haven’t given up a lot, I looked them in the eyes and said, ‘No matter what, you’ve got to show what you’re capable of.’ In the second half they responded. The fear went away and the belief went away and we got back in the game.”
Mill Creek pushed hard for a game-winning goal against an exhausted team that had already played two overtime games in the postseason but the Raiders held on just long enough to bring the game into a penalty shootout. But with a trip to the state title game hanging in the balance Mill Creek had the advantage of two goalkeepers in the shootout.
“We really switched off to psyche the other team out,” Brinkman said. “It just gives us double the chances of saving the goals; we have two minds in one on the game.”
Each team scored its first three shots before Halama’s crucial fourth save, setting up Karina Pashkovets to give Mill Creek a 4-3 advantage in the shootout heading into the last round. And when Walton’s final penalty kick sailed over the crossbar, the Hawks had officially done it.
“I’ll be honest, it’s just a gamble,” Hayes said about rotating his goalkeepers. “And you can just as much lose with it as be successful.”
But Hayes was successful, and it punched the program’s first ever ticket to the state title game.
Now there is only one more hurdle left to clear for Mill Creek, and it will be the same one the Hawks fell on in last season’s playoffs. The state championship game on May 6 at McEachern High School will be against defending state champion West Forsyth, which beat Mill Creek 2-1 in the second round of last season’s postseason.
“Before the game we had studied when a girl had taken a PK and we had studied to see what they had done and their reaction,” Halama said. “We just tried to communicate with each other and support each other, and it worked for both of us. I’m just so proud of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.