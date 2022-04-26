HOSCHTON — Everything is clicking for Mill Creek’s girls soccer team at the right time of year.
The Hawks are scoring goals in bunches, keeping them out at the other end and have all of the momentum working in their favor after a third consecutive home playoff victory.
Mill Creek (13-4) dominated North Paulding 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, giving it a combined margin of victory of 9-0 so far in the playoffs and punching its ticket to the state semifinals for the second time in program history.
“All the credit goes to the girls,” Mill Creek head coach Vince Hayes said. “They’ve done a great job of showing up, working through what we know that we want to execute in the game. They (North Paulding) had some really good attackers, and a goalkeeper who was super effective. You win the game in the boxes, so we were really trying to deny 14 and 9 (Anna Weir and Payton Conti) the option to get free space, and they did a good job.”
After scoring early to set the tone in a 5-0 second round win over East Coweta, Mill Creek was again quick out of the blocks against the Wolfpack. Consistent pressure in the opening minutes led to a goal when sophomore Maya Zmistowski cleaned up a loose rebound and slotted a shot underneath goalkeeper Rubie Kelley to make it 1-0 with just eight minutes gone.
Kelley was a standout player for North Paulding all night, with her goal kicks serving as a focal point of the attacks and a handful of clutch saves preventing the score from getting out of hand early. But after holding her team within a goal for almost the entire first half, there was nothing she could have done but Mill Creek’s second goal.
Mia Palumbo launched a shot from 25 yards out that floated past Kelley into the top corner to double the lead with 6:49 remaining in the first half
It was her first goal of the postseason, and even she was not quite sure how she scored it.
“It was just an unreal feeling,” Palumbo said. “I didn’t think it was going in. I just took the shot and scored. I just took the shot out of pure luck, I just wanted to try for the best.”
However it happened, it gave her team a two-goal advantage to protect in the second half. And the way things have been going for Mill Creek, two goals was almost surely going to be enough. The Hawks have now won 11 consecutive games dating back to the regular season, and have not conceded more than one goal in any of them. They still have not allowed anyone to score in 240 playoff minutes, and North Paulding was no exception.
“The big goal for us is that we have an identity that we want to do without the ball,” Hayes said. “And we have a speed in transition that we want to execute in, and when we can do it we can make life difficult.”
And in the rare instances where all else failed, goalkeeper Mairin Halama has been up to the task of holding the line. With just over 10 minutes remaining, North Paulding had an opportunity to halve the deficit on a breakaway, but Halama made a point blank save on the one-on-one attack to push the ball behind for a corner kick.
“I saw that the (North Paulding) girl had beat our defender,” Halama said. “So I dropped back and held my position. And when she shot the ball, I just kind of threw my body in front of it.”
Four minutes later, Kaitlyn Tucker tacked on an exclamation point.
The Wolfpack were stretched thin defensively while pushing for goals at the other end, and Sloan Spees took advantage with open space on the left side. Spees drew Kelley near her before squaring the ball into Tucker, who thumped the ball into the open net for the third goal of the evening.
Now the only thing standing between Mill Creek and a trip to the state title game is Walton on Thursday night, although the Hawks will have to win the game on the road after coming out on the wrong side of the universal coin toss.
But the way things are going right now, it is hard to bet against them.
“Every adjustment for every team, they're able to do so spot on,” Hayes said. “It’s just such a wonderful group of girls to work with, and they’re all dialed in.”
