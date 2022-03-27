SUWANEE — The Mill Creek girls and Shiloh boys finished atop the team standings after Saturday’s opening day of the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships.
Mill Creek’s 47 points gave it a narrow lead over second-place Brookwood (45), while Archer (38), Greater Atlanta Christian (37), Parkview (36.5) and Hebron Christian (31) followed close behind in the meet, which concludes with Monday’s running finals at Collins Hill.
Shiloh’s boys posted 67 points on Day 1, ending up five points ahead of second-place Mill Creek. Brookwod (33) was third, followed by Buford (32.5), Dacula (25) and South Gwinnett (23) in the top six.
Two meet records fell Saturday — one by the Mill Creek boys’ 3,200-meter relay and one from Dacula jumper Danah Nembhard. The Hawks won the distance relay in a meet-record 8 minutes, 4.05 seconds with the foursome of Luke Kalarickal, Ethan Nordman, Jake Peters and Shahzeb Rashid. Nembhard won the girls high jump at 5 foot, 6 1/4 inches, topping the old mark of 5-6 that had held since 2014.
The opening day was memorable for the Brookwood girls team as well with two individual and two relay victories. The Broncos got first-place finishes from Chloe Perryman in the long jump (18-5) and Macy Felton in the 1,600 (5:17.82). Felton also joined Allie Wardle, Trinity Thurman and Kayci Jordan on a victorious 3,200 relay (9:47.81). Brookwood also won the 800 relay (1:40.85) with the foursome of Elle Bass, Janai Jones, Serena Tate and Madison Campbell.
Other girls county champions from Saturday were Archer’s Christianne Akintayo (shot put, 42-9), Hebron’s Libby Jackson (pole vault, 11-1), GAC’s Autumn Clark (discus, 136-3) and Mill Creek’s Madison Aiken (triple jump, 37-2).
Dacula and Mill Creek had two boys individual champions each. Dacula’s Azwan Nembhard-Belcher won the triple jump at 44-11 1/4, and teammate Tyler Farris won the pole vault at 13-6. Mill Creek’s Brandon Akers won the shot put (49-2 1/2), and the Hawks’ Joseph Alexander won the long jump (23-0).
South’s Alex Sheperd had a big day with a win in the discus (162-5) and a runner-up finish in the shot put (48-9). Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon (1,600, 4:24.35) and Discovery’s Maurice Thomas (high jump, 6-6) also were Gwinnett champions.
Buford’s boys posted a win in the 800 relay in 1:27.78 with the team of C.J. Clinkscales, Victor Payne, Devin Williams and Victor Venn.
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Mill Creek, 47
2. Brookwood, 45
3. Archer, 38
4. Greater Atlanta Christian, 37
5. Parkview, 36.5
6. Hebron Christian, 31
7. Peachtree Ridge, 25
8. Dacula, 23
9. North Gwinnett, 16
10. South Gwinnett, 14
11. Berkmar, 8
12. Lanier, 7
13. Providence Christian, 6
14. Grayson, 5
15. Collins Hill, 4.5
16. Duluth, 3
16. Shiloh, 3
18. Buford, 1
18. Mountain View, 1
3,200 relay
1. Brookwood, 9:47.81 (Macy Felton, Allie Wardle, Trinity Thurman, Kayci Jordan)
2. Parkview, 10:10.20
3. North Gwinnett, 10:14.14
4. South Gwinnett, 10:16.70
5. Mill Creek, 10:18.07
6. Duluth, 10:26.10
7. Grayson, 10:38.88
8. Buford, 10:53.11
800 relay
1. Brookwood, 1:40.85 (Elle Bass, Janai Jones, Serena Tate, Madison Campbell)
2. South Gwinnett, 1:45.52
3. Peachtree Ridge, 1:45.99
4. Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:47.53
5. Mill Creek, 1:48.80
6. Archer, 1:49.22
7. Dacula, 1:49.83
8. Parkview, 1:50.97
1,600
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:17.82
2. Brooke Browning, Hebron, 5:18.93
3. Emma Geaney, Parkview, 5:19.59
4. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:23.81
5. Morgan Collins, Greater Atlanta Christian, 5:26.36
6. Emily Guy, Mill Creek, 5:26.58
7. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 5:28.63
8. Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge, 5:30.16
Shot put
1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 42-9
2. Sha’nyia Woolery, Berkmar, 41-9
3. Alana Thomas, GAC, 40-9 1/2
4. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 39-8 1/2
5. Autumn Clark, GAC, 37-9
6. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 35-8 1/2
7. Amaani Hogan, Archer, 33-10 1/2
8. Hailee Jackson Morgan, Mountain View, 32-7
Long jump
1. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 18-5
2. Carson Moore, Parkview, 17-4
3. Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 17-3 3/4
4. Trinity Sumlin, Peachtree Ridge, 17-1
5. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 17-0 1/2
6. Delilyah Pelham, Mill Creek, 16-8 3/4
7. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 16-6 3/4
8. Isabella Rodriguez, Hebron, 16-1 1/2
Pole vault
1. Libby Jackson, Hebron, 11-1
2. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-0
3. Emmy Miner, Archer, 10-0
4. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 9-6
5. Katherine Blurton, Mill Creek, 9-0
6. Eva Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
7. Camille Barron, Mill Creek, 8-6
8. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 8-6
Discus
1. Autumn Clark, GAC, 136-3
2. Alana Thomas, GAC, 129-10
3. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 121-5
4. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 114-1
5. Amaani Hogan, Archer, 110-9
6. Elaina Jones, Shiloh, 99-6
7. Kayla Lane, Hebron, 96-2
8. Jasmine Geter, Archer, 95-10
High jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6 1/4
2. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 5-0
3. Georgia Piper, Hebron, 5-0
4. Kennedy Logan, Parkview, 4-10
4. Jada Scott, Collins Hill, 4-10
6. Julisa Acosta, Mill Creek, 4-10
7. Destini Smith, Archer, 4-10
8. Kelsey Robertson, South Gwinnett, 4-8
Triple jump
1. Madison Aiken, Mill Creek, 37-2
2. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 36-4 1/2
3. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 36-3
4. Lauryn McDougald, Archer, 36-1 3/4
5. Malia Melton, Hebron, 35-10
6. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 35-0 1/2
7. Carson Moore, Parkview, 34-10
8. Trinity Marshall, Peachtree Ridge, 34-9
BOYS
Team standings
1. Shiloh, 67
2. Mill Creek, 62
3. Brookwood, 33
4. Buford, 32.5
5. Dacula, 25
6. South Gwinnett, 23
7. Parkview, 17.5
8. North Gwinnett, 16.5
9. Discovery, 12
9. Norcross, 12
11. Archer, 11
12. Grayson, 10
13. Peachtree Ridge, 9.5
14. Meadowcreek, 6
14. Mountain View, 6
16. Hebron Christian, 4
17. Collins Hill, 3
18. Duluth, 1
3,200 relay
1. Mill Creek, 8:04.05 (Luke Kalarickal, Ethan Nordman, Jake Peters, Shahzeb Rashid)
2. Archer, 8:10.78
3. Shiloh, 8:14.86
4. Parkview, 8:15.11
5. Grayson, 8:20.24
6. Brookwood, 8:22.48
7. North Gwinnett, 8:28.50
8. Duluth, 8:34.75
800 relay
1. Buford, 1:27.78 (C.J. Clinkscales, Victor Payne, Devin Williams, Victor Venn)
2. Parkview, 1:27.84
3. Grayson, 1:29.27
4. Brookwood, 1:30.48
5. Shiloh, 1:31.36
6. Archer, 1:31.67
7. Discovery, 1:31.69
8. Peachtree Ridge, 1:32.14
1,600
1. Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 4:24.35
2. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 4:24.68
3. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 4:26.71
4. Andy Salgado, Shiloh, 4:32.21
5. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 4:32.43
6. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 4:32.48
7. Kingsley Doyle, Brookwood, 4:33.17
8. David Garcia, Parkview, 4:35.13
Discus
1. Alex Sheperd, South Gwinnett, 162-5
2. Langston Jones, Brookwood, 153-2
3. Isaac Prince-Oyakhire, Shiloh, 137-8
4. Josiah Wyatt, Buford, 136-2
5. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 132-2
6. David Pierre, Hebron, 131-1
7. Carlton Grisson III, Shiloh, 130-3
8. Nick Harden, Hebron, 128-1
High jump
1. Maurice Thomas, Discovery, 6-6
2. Braden Deal, Brookwood, 6-2
3. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 6-0
4. Tyson Vassell, Mill Creek, 6-0
5. Bilial Djibo, Peachtree Ridge, 5-10
6. Tye Green, Mill Creek, 5-10
7. Cameron Kelly, Buford, 5-10
7. Korey Walton, Peachtree Ridge, 5-10
Long jump
1. Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek, 23-0
2. Christion Barker, Shiloh, 22-11 1/2
3. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 21-4 1/2
4. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher, Dacula, 21-1 3/4
5. Tyson Jarrell, Norcross, 21-0 3/4
6. Malachi Brown, Buford, 21-0
7. C.J. Clinkscales, Buford, 20-4 1/4
8. Michael Tatnall, Meadowcreek, 20-1 1/4
Shot put
1. Brandon Akers, Mill Creek, 49-2 1/2
2. Alex Sheperd, South Gwinnett, 48-9
3. Isaac Prince-Oyakhire, Shiloh, 45-7
4. Nathan Norys, Buford, 45-3 1/2
5. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 45-2
6. Aidan Banfield, Mill Creek, 44-3 1/2
7. Carlton Grisson III, Shiloh, 44-2
8. Ethan Ramos, South Gwinnett, 43-8 1/2
Triple jump
1. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher, Dacula, 44-11 1/4
2. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 44-6
3. K.J. Bolden, Buford, 44-1
4. Michael Tatnall, Meadowcreek, 43-11 1/2
5. William Embry, South Gwinnett, 41-11
6. Patrick Campbell, Brookwood, 41-10 1/2
7. Justin Alexander, Peachtree Ridge, 41-6
8. Eric Smith, Peachtree Ridge, 41-5
Pole vault
1. Tyler Farris, Dacula, 13-6
2. Harrison Green, Norcross, 13-0
3. Joshua Murzello, North Gwinnett, 13-0
4. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 12-0
5. Corey Harris, Shiloh, 12-0
6. Emmanuel Omorogbe, Parkview, 11-6
7. Hagan Schamberger, Mill Creek, 11-6
8. Haven Maruyama, Parkview, 11-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.