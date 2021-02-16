x_JEC1255.jpg
Parkview's Sabrina Martul (11) defends Mill Creek's Morgan Amrozowicz (7) as teammate Narissa Gaither (10) looks on during the 2019 first round of Class AAAAAAA state soccer playoffs at Parkview.

 Craig Cappy

Six girls soccer teams out of the Class AAAAAAA top 10 are from Gwinnett in the first Georgia High School Soccer Coaches Poll.

Mill Creek is ranked first in AAAAAAA girls, followed by No. 3 Parkview, No. 5 Brookwood, No. 6 Collins Hill, No. 7 North Gwinnett and No. 9 Norcross. Gwinnett has three boys teams in the AAAAAAA rankings, led by No. 1 Peachtree Ridge. The Mill Creek boys are fifth and the Brookwood girls are eighth.

In AAAAAA, the Buford girls are fourth, the Central Gwinnett boys are third and the Buford boys are 10th. Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls sit at fourth in AAA.

In A Private, the girls top 10 features Wesleyan at No. 3 and Hebron at No. 5. The Wesleyan boys are ninth.

