Six girls soccer teams out of the Class AAAAAAA top 10 are from Gwinnett in the first Georgia High School Soccer Coaches Poll.
Mill Creek is ranked first in AAAAAAA girls, followed by No. 3 Parkview, No. 5 Brookwood, No. 6 Collins Hill, No. 7 North Gwinnett and No. 9 Norcross. Gwinnett has three boys teams in the AAAAAAA rankings, led by No. 1 Peachtree Ridge. The Mill Creek boys are fifth and the Brookwood girls are eighth.
In AAAAAA, the Buford girls are fourth, the Central Gwinnett boys are third and the Buford boys are 10th. Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls sit at fourth in AAA.
In A Private, the girls top 10 features Wesleyan at No. 3 and Hebron at No. 5. The Wesleyan boys are ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.