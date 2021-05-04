HOSCHTON — After waiting out storms Tuesday night, Mill Creek’s girls lacrosse team finally took the field and took care of visiting East Paulding in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Hawks took charge quickly in a 14-3 victory to earn a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Mill Creek will play the winner of Wednesday’s Alpharetta-Chattahoochee matchup in the Elite Eight.
