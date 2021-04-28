HOSCHTON — Mill Creek shook off a sluggish start and rolled to a 14-7 win over visiting South Forsyth in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA girls lacrosse playoffs on Wednesday.
The Hawks trailed 3-2 just past the midway point of the first half, but recovered for a 5-3 lead at halftime. They opened the second half with an 8-1 run to put the game away, holding a commanding 13-4 lead before South Forsyth tacked on goals in the closing minutes.
“We started really slow,” Mill Creek girls coach Brian Williamson said. “We made a change on the draw. We put (Anne Friese) in. I felt like that made a big difference. We won probably seven, eight, nine, 10 in a row. They were up 3-2 and I think it went 3-2 them to 10-3, 11-3, whatever it was. I thought that was big. Once we started getting the ball, the offense really started clicking and we really started scoring. It was really good defense, too. I thought we shut them down in the second half.”
Aislinn Pendergast had four goals (four of the Hawks’ first six) and Lauren Dobbs had four goals (three in the second half) to lead the offense. Katheryn Wilson scored two goals, while Morgan Vasseur, Lexi Tinker, Alyssa Lewis and Friese also had goals.
“I think we just knew we wanted to come out and win and we started playing more together as a team and picked up the intensity,” Dobbs said of the second half.
Mill Creek hosts East Paulding in the second round.
