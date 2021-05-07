HOSCHTON — Mill Creek fought hard for an equalizer in the frantic closing moments of Friday night’s Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA girls lacrosse quarterfinal, but its effort came up painfully short in a 10-9 loss to visiting Chattahoochee.
The young Hawks couldn’t find the net late despite forcing multiple turnovers with hustle on defense in the waning minutes against a Chattahoochee team they lost to 11-5 back on Feb. 23.
Mill Creek (12-5) got its final opportunity after Lauren Dobbs scooped up a turnover with 12 seconds left and charged the Cougars’ goal. She was fouled with 10 seconds left, but couldn’t get a shot off on the restart as Chattahoochee defenders swarmed between her and the goal. Her pass back to a teammate didn’t connect cleanly, and a Cougars player launched the ball down field to run out the remaining clock.
The Hawks started well to build a 5-1 lead with 12:13 left in the first half after two goals each from Dobbs and Lexi Tinker and another from Anne Friese. Friese added another goal late in the half before Chattahoochee climbed back within 6-4 by halftime with a goal just before time expired.
Chattahoochee (17-4) scored twice in a 12-second span almost five minutes into the second half for the tie, but Aislinn Pendergast answered with a goal for a 7-6 lead, which was the hosts’ last advantage of the game.
The Cougars went up 8-7 before a goal by Friese with 7:05 left tied the score. Mill Creek fell behind 9-8 with 5:19 left, and an attempt at a tying shot by Tinker was saved moments later. With Chattahoochee running clock, the Hawks pulled goalie Juliana Pleck (seven saves) into the defense and the Cougars scored into an empty net for 10-8 edge.
A big faceoff win from Friese set up Pendergast, who scored again with 1:35 remaining off an assist from Alyssa Lewis to close the gap to 10-9.
Mill Creek will return a large portion of its roster for the 2022 season, losing only Pleck, Carolyn Braun, Amelia Blanchette and Riley Harris to graduation.
