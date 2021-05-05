The Mill Creek girls team and individuals Will Ranieri and Thomas Reid of Brookwood earned spots in the Class AAAAAAA State Golf Tournament with their performances Tuesday in the AAAAAAA Sectional Tournament.
Mill Creek won the girls sectional tourney with a score of 276, highlighted by a 74 from low medalist Grace Chung.
Brookwood’s boys didn’t advance as a team, finishing sixth at 334 (only the top four teams qualified), but both Ranieri and Reid made the state field as the low individuals from a non-qualifying team. Both Ranieri, a senior, and Reid, a freshman, shot 73 and tied for third overall.
