Mill Creek’s Class AAAAAAA semifinal football game will have an early kickoff and will be televised statewide by GPB Sports, but not everyone is happy with how the schedule ended up because of the location and the time.
The Hawks will face Milton, the higher seed with hosting rights, at 5 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Stadium in south Atlanta. It is the first half of a GPB doubleheader that ends with the AAAAAA semifinal between host Langston Hughes and Rome.
The game was moved because Milton, which seats 3,000 fans, doesn’t meet the Georgia High School Association requirement of 6,000 seats to host a state semifinal game. Mill Creek had the option to waive the requirement and play at Milton, but school officials were concerned there wouldn’t be enough seating for the game, just the third Final Four appearance for the Hawks program. They also didn’t like another solution offered — moving band seating to the end zone at Milton to create more spots for fans.
Fulton County Schools athletic director Steven Craft worked to secure a neutral site for Milton-Mill Creek as well as the Hughes-Rome game (Hughes also is an FCS school). Craft also had to secure a neutral site (McEachern) for the AAAAAA semifinal between his team, Roswell, and Gainesville.
“When you get to the semis, the stadium capacity must be 6,000 seats and if the home team’s stadium does not meet that capacity, then according to the GHSA White Book (by-laws), the home school has the opportunity to provide a venue that does meet that requirement,” Craft said. “Mill Creek could have chose to waive that and play it at Milton. So it forces Milton to find an acceptable venue or Mill Creek gets the right to host. For us, we had three (FCS) teams that made the semifinals. I had already secured Langston Hughes playing Rome at 7:30 (p.m.) at Lakewood and Roswell would host Gainesville at McEachern. So we bumped back the start time of Langston Hughes (30 minutes) and moved the Milton game to 5 p.m.
“(Lakewood) is a large stadium with lots of parking. It’s a great venue. I’m very thankful to APS (Atlanta Public Schools) for allowing us to use their facility. … I did try to reach out to several places and this was the closest stadium we could use that is not in Gwinnett County.”
Mill Creek officials — who declined comment on the issue, though they did express their displeasure — were more concerned with the start time than the venue. Dismissal for students at Mill Creek is 2:10 p.m., while Milton gets out at 3:30 p.m. Both schools could see heavy early checkouts and less attendance with that start time. The start time makes it tough on many in the Mill Creek cluster, like Osborne Middle students and teachers who get out at 4 p.m.
“I think it’s a challenge for any school when you have to face this, but I think this is a common practice when you get to this level, softball teams get out (of school) early (for the final rounds of state),” Craft said. “People travel and make choices. That’s something everybody has to consider.”
Craft said he offered Mill Creek a number of options from keeping the game at Milton to hosting the game at Lakewood to looking at host sites in Forsyth County — though Forsyth’s stadiums also don’t meet the 6,000-seat threshold. However, the Forsyth stadiums are slightly larger than Milton’s 3,000-seat venue. He said Milton has hosted crowds near 6,000 fans previously, including 5,000 paid attendance for a game with Roswell.
Mill Creek proposed moving the semifinal to Duluth, which has two sets of large, home stands and seats around 10,000 fans. It also is situated on the Gwinnett border with Fulton — a 15-mile drive from Milton (compared to 35 to Lakewood) and a 20-mile drive from Mill Creek (compared to 47 to Lakewood).
Duluth athletic director Chris Hall told the Daily Post he would be up for hosting the Mill Creek-Milton game, but he was never contacted about it. It never got that far in discussions because Craft said playing the game at a Gwinnett school was a non-starter. Duluth isn’t a familiar venue for Mill Creek, which hasn’t played there since 2018.
Mill Creek wasn’t interested in the Forsyth schools option because of the same seating concerns as Milton, so the only remaining option was Lakewood.
Mill Creek officials met with GHSA representatives Sunday to discuss the situation, but it didn’t result in a switch of the location or the time.
“The reality of this is that (Duluth) was suggested by Mill Creek, but Mill Creek does not have the opportunity to pick the venue,” Craft said. “I don’t know if that’s a stadium they’re familiar with or not. But it wasn’t something we were willing to consider. We have a stadium in Fulton County, it’s not Fulton County Schools, it’s APS, but we decided that was the best place to host it.”
