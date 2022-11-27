©Dale Zanine 2022_10_14 00766.jpg

Mill Creek's defense swarms to make a tackle against Buford in a Region 8-AAAAAAA football game on Oct. 14, 2022 at Tom Riden Stadium. A crowd of more than 10,000 fans packed the stadium for the highly anticipated showdown.

 Dale Zanine

Mill Creek’s Class AAAAAAA semifinal football game will have an early kickoff and will be televised statewide by GPB Sports, but not everyone is happy with how the schedule ended up because of the location and the time.

The Hawks will face Milton, the higher seed with hosting rights, at 5 p.m. Friday at Lakewood Stadium in south Atlanta. It is the first half of a GPB doubleheader that ends with the AAAAAA semifinal between host Langston Hughes and Rome.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.