Mill Creek’s opener in the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs is against a familiar opponent, West Forsyth. The two teams played Sept. 17 at West Forsyth with Mill Creek winning 38-10. The Hawks broke a close game open with the help of a special teams play late in the first half when Zekai Wimby blocked a West Forsyth field goal and Zach Jollay returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.
West Forsyth found some momentum late in the regular season with three straight wins before falling to region champion Denmark in Game 10.
Mill Creek suffered its first loss two weeks ago to Collins Hill, but rebounded last Friday with a 42-7 win over Peachtree Ridge. It was highlighted by another good effort from the defense, which has forced 23 turnovers, including seven in the last four games. The unit gives up 63.6 rushing yards (2.7 per carry) and 141.1 passing yards per game.
Thirteen of the Hawks’ forced turnovers are interceptions, two last week by Caleb Downs. He returned one of those picks for the game’s first TD against Peachtree Ridge.
Jamal Anderson (four solo tackles, one sack, one pass breakup), Jollay (one tackle for loss, two QB hurries, one pass breakup), Nick Maxey (two sacks) and Naseem Triplett (two solo tackles, two pass breakups) also stood out on defense last week. Mill Creek’s offense converted on short-field opportunities in the victory behind 146 passing yards and two passing TD from Hayden Clark. Brendan Jenkins and Makhail Wood had TD catches.
